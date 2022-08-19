Barclays Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $67.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.40.
In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,072 shares of company stock worth $4,878,510 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
