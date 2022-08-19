Barclays Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $67.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.40.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,072 shares of company stock worth $4,878,510 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

