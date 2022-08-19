Barclays Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.