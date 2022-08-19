Barclays Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $13.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Repay stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Repay by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

