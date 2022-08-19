Barclays Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $17.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Western Union Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

