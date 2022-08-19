Barclays Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $76.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

