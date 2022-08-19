Barrington Research Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NCMI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

