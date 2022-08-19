Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1,418.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,540 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,877,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 945,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 940.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 825,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 106,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,967. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

