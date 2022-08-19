Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 3.7 %

BBWI stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,967. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.