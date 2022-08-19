Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

