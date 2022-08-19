Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of BBWI opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 940.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 825,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

