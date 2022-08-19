BC Partners Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. Cyxtera Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 26.70% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $582,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

In other news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

CYXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of CYXT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.