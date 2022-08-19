Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Tops $316,187.64

Beaxy (BXY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $316,187.64 and approximately $213.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00127077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

