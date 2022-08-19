Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.