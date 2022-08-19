Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK opened at €20.20 ($20.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.24. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.