Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 622.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 626.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

