B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

