BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 102,487 Shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 770.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,487 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Ponce Financial Group worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Ponce Financial Group news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro purchased 10,000 shares of Ponce Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,771 shares of company stock worth $137,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $237.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.49. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

