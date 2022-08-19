BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 3,449 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,898. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

