BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 149,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,722. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $743.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

