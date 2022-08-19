BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,169 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Kearny Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,256. The company has a market cap of $866.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

