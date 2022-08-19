BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Primis Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.37% of Primis Financial worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,960 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $114,874 in the last ninety days. 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

