BHZ Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,159 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

