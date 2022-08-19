BHZ Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.54% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

