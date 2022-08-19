BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $959,000 Investment in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

FNWD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $159.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.52. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.