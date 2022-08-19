BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 14,597 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. First Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Bank were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,507,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1,402.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. First Bank has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

