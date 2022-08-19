BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $201.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

