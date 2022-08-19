BHZ Capital Management LP Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,269. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

