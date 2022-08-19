Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.54 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average of $165.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.05.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 821,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

