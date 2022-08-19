Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.50 million-$973.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.41 million. Bill.com also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.23-0.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.05.

Bill.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.40. 3,612,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.62. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

