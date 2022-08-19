BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %
BLFS stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
