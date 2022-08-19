BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $285,630.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 357.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

