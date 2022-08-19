Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 105,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

In other Bionano Genomics news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

