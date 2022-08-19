Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $0.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Insider Transactions at Bird Global

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,873.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.