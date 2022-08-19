Bismuth (BIS) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $947,944.31 and $217.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00013046 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

