Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,167.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00302540 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00121935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

