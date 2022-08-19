Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Financial Review

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfi has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Alfi.

This table compares Bitfarms and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02% Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Alfi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 2.02 $22.13 million ($0.50) -3.44 Alfi $30,000.00 745.74 -$18.94 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Alfi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

