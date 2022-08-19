BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 252,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 240,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

