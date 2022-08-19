BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 2,922,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,668. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

