BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 7.2 %

BJ opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

