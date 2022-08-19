BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 1.8% Following Earnings Beat

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.39 and last traded at $75.39. 12,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,667,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.