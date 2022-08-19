BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 2,901,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,668. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 252,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,700 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

