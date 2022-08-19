BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $745.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $644.76 and a 200-day moving average of $683.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

