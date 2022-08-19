Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $111,888,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

