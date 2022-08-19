Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.20 at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.85.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.
Institutional Trading of Blend Labs
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.