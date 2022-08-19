Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.20 at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.85.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,599,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

