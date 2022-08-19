Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Blucora has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.36.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

