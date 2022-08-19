BMO Capital Markets Boosts SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $31.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

