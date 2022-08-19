BoringDAO (BORING) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

BoringDAO (BORING) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $428,937.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BORING) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

