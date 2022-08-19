Bracebridge Capital LLC Invests $6.02 Million in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. Clean Earth Acquisitions accounts for about 0.4% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLINU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,356,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLINU remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

