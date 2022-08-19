Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at Howard Weil

Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of BAK opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

