Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at Howard Weil

Howard Weil cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Braskem Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BAK opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
