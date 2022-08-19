BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Raised to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $10.20 on Monday. BRC has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.