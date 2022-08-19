BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Raised to $11.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BRCC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.
BRC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $10.20 on Monday. BRC has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.